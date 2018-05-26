Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Rotherham fatal crash: Woman, 21, dies in collision

  • 26 May 2018
Kingsforth Lane Image copyright Google
Image caption The collision took place on Kingsforth Lane in Thurcroft

A 21-year-old woman has died in a car crash in South Yorkshire.

The woman was travelling in a red Renault Clio on Kingsforth Lane in Thurcroft, Rotherham, when the crash happened at 11:50 BST on Friday.

South Yorkshire Police said the car was in collision with a white Ford transit van that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the car suffered fatal injuries at the scene. Police have urged any witnesses to get in touch.

A spokesperson said the driver and passenger of the van suffered minor injuries.

