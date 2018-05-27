Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Boy, 15, charged with murdering teenager

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murdering another boy of the same age in Sheffield.

The victim was attacked in Lowedges Road, in the Lowedges district, at about 19:50 BST on Thursday. He died about an hour later in hospital.

A boy from Lowedges was arrested and later charged over the killing, South Yorkshire Police said. He is due to appear in court on Monday.

A post-mortem examination showed the boy died of stab wounds to the chest.

It was the second fatal stabbing in the city in a week. The force said it had been granted special stop and search powers to tackle knife crime.

