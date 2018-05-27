Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Ryan Jowle died in the early hours of Wednesday morning

A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a teenager at a block of flats in Sheffield.

Ryan Jowle died after he was stabbed in the chest in Tannery Close, Woodhouse, at about 23:10 BST on Tuesday.

Frank Mvila Kiongaze, of Morland Road, Gleadless, has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday.

South Yorkshire Police said Mr Jowle was attacked on Tuesday night and died in hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.

Detectives have urged anyone with any information to contact them.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Jowle was stabbed in Tannery Close in the Woodhouse area of Sheffield