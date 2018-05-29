Image copyright Family photo Image caption Samuel Baker died in hospital about an hour after he was attacked

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering another teenager.

Samuel Baker, 15, died in hospital from stab wounds to the chest about an hour after he was attacked in Lowedges Road, Sheffield, on Thursday.

It was the second fatal stabbing in the city in a week, prompting new special stop and search procedures by police.

The accused, who cannot be named, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and was remanded in custody until 12 June.