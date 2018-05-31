Image copyright NCA Image caption Khurram Javed was working as a takeaway driver at the time of the assault

A man has been jailed for two years for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Khurram Javed, 35, of Faraday Court, Rotherham was convicted of the attack which took place in 2014 when he was working as a takeaway driver.

He was cleared at Sheffield Crown Court of rape and two other charges of sexual assault relating to another girl.

Javed was arrested as part of the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood, which is investigating child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

