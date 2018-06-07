Three protesters have breached an injunction by obstructing tree-felling in Sheffield, a court has ruled.

Simon Crump, Fran Grace and Benoit Compin were found in contempt by a judge at the High Court in Sheffield.

They are due to be sentenced later and could face jail. Judgement has been reserved in the case of a fourth protester, Paul Brooke.

Sheffield City Council took the four to court in a long-running dispute over the fate of trees in the city.

The judge, Mr Justice Males, told the court the trio had breached an injunction obtained by the council in July 2017 that prevented protesters entering safety zones set up around trees being felled.

It also forbade people encouraging or facilitating anyone else to break the injunction, including through social media.

The council was willing to have its citizens jailed over the Sheffield tree protests, the court heard on Tuesday.

The dispute surrounds a 25-year, £2.2bn contract between the council and Amey.

Amey is due to resurface all Sheffield's roads by 2020. In doing so, it is tasked with maintaining roadside trees.

The council says only street trees that are diseased, damaging or dangerous are being removed.

But protesters say many are felled because their roots are simply in the way of resurfacing methods.

Image copyright Pixelwitch Image caption Protesters have attempted to stop trees being cut down

Campaigner Calvin Payne has already been given a suspended sentence and ordered to pay £16,000 costs for breaching the council's injunction.

There is currently a moratorium on tree-felling, and in March oCouncillor Bryan Lodge resigned as cabinet member for Environment and Street Scene over "abuse" he was receiving.