Doncaster attempted murder arrest woman bailed
- 11 June 2018
A woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with serious head injuries in a flat has been bailed.
The 25-year-old man was discovered in Nether Hall Road, Doncaster, at about 19:30 BST on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police said.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but is now described as "serious but stable".
The 37-year-old woman has been bailed while inquiries continue.