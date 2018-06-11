Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found with a head injury at a flat on Nether Hall Road, Doncaster

A woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with serious head injuries in a flat has been bailed.

The 25-year-old man was discovered in Nether Hall Road, Doncaster, at about 19:30 BST on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police said.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but is now described as "serious but stable".

The 37-year-old woman has been bailed while inquiries continue.