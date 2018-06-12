Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Sheffield shooting: Teenager injured in Woodthorpe area

  • 12 June 2018
Image caption The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment

A 17-year-old boy has been shot in Sheffield - the latest in a string of shootings in the city.

The teenager was attacked in the Nodder Road area of Woodthorpe, at the junction with Hastilar Road South, at about 21:00 BST on Monday.

He was taken to hospital, where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

It follows an incident on the same road in April when a man was shot in the legs in a "targeted" attack.

The 42-year-old victim was approached by several men after leaving a house in Nodder Road in the early hours of 14 April.

He was shot before the group left in a people carrier.

On 19 April there was an apparent drive-by shooting in Bransby Street, where a witness heard gunshots "in quick succession" followed by the sound of a car driving away.

Last month, on 8 May, a 30-year-old man was shot in his leg in Chadwick Road, Woodthorpe, near Woodthorpe Community Primary School.

At the scene in Nodder Road on Tuesday a police cordon has been put in place and four police vehicles were at the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

