Six teenagers held over stabbing in Mexborough
- 12 June 2018
Six teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed in a South Yorkshire town.
Police were called to Dryden Road in Mexborough at about 22:30 BST on Monday after reports of a 28-year-old man being injured in an "altercation".
Two men aged 18 years old, three 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy are being questioned on suspicion of wounding.
The victim is in a serious, but stable, condition in a hospital.