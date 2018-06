Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Erin Emilia Rain Tomkins died from severe head injuries

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court to deny murdering a 22-month-old girl.

Erin Emilia Rain Tomkins died at Sheffield Children's Hospital on 21 May as a result of severe head injuries.

Martin Johnson, of Leighton Road, Gleadless, pleaded not guilty to murdering the toddler when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson was remanded into custody ahead of his trial, which is due to take place at the same court on 19 November.