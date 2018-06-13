Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ken Loach's film I, Daniel Blake won the Palme d'Or at Cannes in 2016

Film director Ken Loach has become patron of The Civic theatre in Barnsley to support its bid to become a world-class destination for the arts by 2023.

He joins Sir Michael Parkinson as one of the backers of the venue's £5m bid.

Loach directed the 1969 film Kes, based on A Kestrel for a Knave by Barnsley-born author Barry Hines.

Ken Loach said: "I have very good memories of Barnsley and the people who brought Barry Hines' story Kes to life, yet what has happened to towns like Barnsley should make us angry."

The 81-year-old said: "Provoking a strike with the miners, closing the pits and wreaking havoc in local communities was a plan carried out with ruthless efficiency."

Image copyright four23 Image caption The Civic arts charity wants to renovate the theatre's 19th Century facade and reconnect it to the rest of the building

The Civic CEO, Helen Ball, said the film Kes gave Barnsley a voice and representation, and said Loach "shares the theatre's values" in giving a voice to the disenfranchised.

"He raises questions, encourages debate and challenges the status quo," she said.

"This a value The Civic and Ken share, and we are incredibly proud to announce his support as one of our patrons."

The Grade II-listed theatre launched a fundraising campaign in March, with plans for a new box office and café, extended gallery and new theatre space by 2023.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Ken Loach directed the 1969 film, Kes, based on Barry Hines' Barnsley novel, A Kestrel for a Knave

Broadcaster Sir Michael Parkinson and poet Ian McMillan, who were both born locally, have both backed the campaign.

Sir Michael previously criticised lack of government investment in northern towns.

Ken Loach won a BAFTA for I, Daniel Blake in 2017.