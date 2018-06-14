Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Michael Eaton was found dead at his home in Doncaster on 26 December

A woman who stabbed her step-grandfather to death with a steak knife told jurors she attacked him after he tried to sexually abuse her.

Lindsey Fletcher, 39, killed 72-year-old Michael Eaton at his home in in Balby, Doncaster, on Christmas Day.

She told Sheffield Crown Court she struck Mr Eaton with a meat tenderiser before picking up a knife after he attempted to force himself on her.

Ms Fletcher, from Doncaster, denies murder but admits manslaughter.

Prosecutor Dafydd Enoch QC previously said it appeared Mr Eaton sexually abused Ms Fletcher as a child, and she "hated everything about him and wanted him dead".

Giving evidence, Ms Fletcher said the abuse started when she was five-years-old.

She said it stopped when she was about 11, but began again when her grandmother died in 2007, by which point she had become addicted to heroin and crack cocaine.

Despite the abuse, she had been living with Mr Eaton for about two years prior to his death, the court heard.

She told jurors she "did not like" being in the house with him but went there "to smoke drugs".

Mr Eaton forced himself on her "every couple of months" and on occasions had raped her, she claimed.

The court heard Mr Eaton would also give Ms Fletcher money in return for sexual favours.

Image caption Lindsey Fletcher is on trial at Sheffield Crown Court

On the day of the attack she said she had spent the morning with her children unwrapping presents before going to Mr Eaton's house to take drugs.

She said she was in the kitchen when "he came up behind me, touching my hips and pushing himself up against me".

"I turned round and that's when I saw his trousers were open and he was exposed," she said.

"He was saying 'come on, you know I'll look after you, you're my special girl'."

She said she had felt "scared" and "like a little girl again".

No clear recollection

Ms Fletcher said she remembered hitting Mr Eaton with the meat tenderiser and picking up the steak knife, but had no clear recollection of what happened next.

She said she does not remember hitting him with a walking stick, as was suggested by prosecutors.

The court has heard Mr Eaton was stabbed in the face, head and neck and stabbed in the back nearly 100 times.

After the attack Ms Fletcher stripped Mr Eaton's body naked and disposed of his clothing, a prosecutor said.

The trial continues.