A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man died in a street in Barnsley.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, died from a head injury in Eldon Street on Sunday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old man detained on Monday remains in custody.

A 27-year-old man and a woman, 32, have also been arrested in connection with the man's death. They remain in custody on suspicion of theft.

Det Ch Insp Steve Whittaker said the victim was yet to be identified and police were trying to trace his family.

"An investigation into the man's death is in the early stages, and we are working hard to understand exactly what happened and to piece together his movements prior to his death," he said.