Image caption South Yorkshire Police has also obtained forced marriage protection orders for the teenager's three siblings

South Yorkshire Police has secured its first ever forced marriage order to protect a man.

The force said the 19-year-old had "received threats for not complying to a pre-arranged marriage", which his parents had agreed to when he was five years old.

Protection orders were also obtained for the teenager's three younger siblings.

Det Insp Suzanne Jackson said the case was "a huge step forward".

More on this and other South Yorkshire stories

"In instances of honour based abuse it is often assumed it only happens to girls and women, however there are also many boys and young men who are victims as well," she said.

The additional protection orders were a "preventative tactic", officers said, "as it is recognised siblings and family members are at greater risk of honour based abuse if it has already occurred within a family".

Forced Marriage Protection Orders were introduced in 2014 as part of a change in the law making it a criminal offence to force people into marriage.

People convicted under the act can be jailed for up to seven years.