Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption The victim is pictured on CCTV 30 minutes before he was found dead in Barnsley town centre

A CCTV image of a man taken just 30 minutes before he was found dead has been released in a bid to identify him.

The victim, who died from a head injury. was found in Eldon Street, Barnsley, on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police said they believed the man, who officers described as white, in his 30s, 5ft 7ins tall and of a medium build, may be Polish.

A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 27-year-old man and a woman, 32, have also been arrested in connection with the man's death.

Det Ch Insp Steve Whittaker said: "I would encourage anyone who believes they may know who he is, whether a family member or a work colleague or housemate, to please make contact with us."

"On the day he was clean shaven and his hair was cropped short, light brown in colour. His eyes are light coloured and he was wearing glasses."