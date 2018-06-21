Image caption The fixed penalty scheme will start in September outside 20 of the city's schools

Drivers in Sheffield could be fined if they leave their engines running outside of schools.

The penalty will be introduced in September at 20 schools in the worst-polluted areas of highest pollution, the local council said.

Signs will be installed outside the grounds warning motorists of the new restrictions.

Sheffield City Council said a majority of people who responded to a survey approved of the measure.

Labour councillor Jack Scott claimed Sheffield was one of the first places to introduce the policy outside of London.

"As a parent, I'm all too aware of the people who leave their engines running at the school gates," he said.

"This is so damaging to the environment outside schools. Air pollution tends to gather about a metre from the ground, so children are particularly vulnerable."

The council also announced a £1.9m scheme to retrofit 117 buses across the Sheffield network with emission reduction technology.