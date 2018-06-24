Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Jill Hibberd death: Fourth arrest over Wombwell stabbing

  • 24 June 2018
Jill Hibberd Image copyright Family photo
Image caption The body of Jill Hibberd was found in the living room of a house in Wombwell

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in Barnsley.

The body of Jill Hibberd, 73, was found in the living room of a house in Roy Kilner Road, Wombwell, on 31 May.

A 16-year-old boy from Barnsley was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, theft and handling stolen goods.

South Yorkshire Police said he has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A 40-year-old man charged with murdering Miss Hibberd is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 9 July.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, of Willow Garth, Wombwell, has denied the offence at a previous court hearing.

On 12 June, officers arrested a 31-year-old woman from Wombwell on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She has since been released under investigation.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, burglary and theft and has been released under investigation.

