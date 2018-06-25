Image copyright Google Image caption Five men were injured during the disturbance outside Niche in Walker Street, Sheffield

Four men involved in violence outside a Sheffield club during which four people were stabbed have pleaded guilty.

A fifth man was also seriously hurt outside Niche, in Walker Street, on 23 December.

At Sheffield Crown Court, Roemol Taylor, 20, Negus Nelson, 29, Leyton Orr, 26, and Junior Nieta, 34, all of Sheffield, admitted violent disorder.

Torrington Smith, 29, pleaded guilty to the same charge in April. All the men are due to be sentenced on 20 August.

Niche was closed by police following the incident and only reopened in February after the club was ordered to improve security measures.

The council set a number of conditions including additional security staff and improving CCTV monitoring.