Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Glenn Boardman was found dead at the property

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body at a house in Sheffield.

The body of Glenn Boardman, 59, was found by emergency crews called to the house on Steven Close in Chapeltown at 00:30 BST on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Boardman had been stabbed to death.

Michael Andrew Goddard, aged 50, of Steven Close, Chapeltown, is expected to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Friday.