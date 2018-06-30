A man who was fatally stabbed in the chest in South Yorkshire has been named by police.

William Repton, 31, died shortly after been taken to hospital on Thursday.

Officers had earlier been called to a property on Braithwaite Street, Mapplewell, South Yorkshire Police said.

A woman, 31, arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail, the force said.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Repton died from a stab wound to the chest, it said.

Police said inquires are continuing but they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the man's death.