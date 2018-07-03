Image copyright Simon Butler Image caption Sarah Nulty - pictured above with rapper Flavor Flav - has died following a brief illness

The director of Sheffield's Tramlines Festival has died aged 36.

In a statement, festival organisers said Sarah Nulty died following "a brief illness".

Tramlines was launched in 2009 with the help of Miss Nulty, attracting about 35,000 music fans. She was appointed director in 2013.

Organisers described Miss Nulty as "the life and soul of Tramlines" and paid tribute to her "tenacity, vision and unbreakable work ethic".

Image copyright Georgina Martin Image caption Miss Nulty was appointed director of Tramlines in 2013

Miss Nulty came to Sheffield as a student in 1999 and worked at nightclubs including Gatecrasher and Bed, before going on to manage a number of venues and live events in the city.

Festival organisers said: "Sarah dedicated her whole working career to the Sheffield music industry.

"After nearly two-decades, this work has led to massive benefits for the city and she has been the driving force of Tramlines for many years.

"Her tenacity, vision and unbreakable work ethic are the reasons that the festival can celebrate its 10th anniversary."

Among those to pay tribute to Miss Nulty on social media were Sheffield band Reverend and the Makers who said: "Sheffield has lost a good un".

We're all very sad 2hear about the death of Sarah Nulty who ran @tramlines successfully for nearly a decade



She was awesome and we were honoured to have worked with her on this years festival



Sheffield has lost a good un. Sending love and best wishes to her family n friends — Reverend&TheMakers (@Reverend_Makers) July 2, 2018

In response to the tributes, Miss Nulty's brother Andrew said: "All your kind words make us realise what as a family we already knew, she was a powerful, inspiring, beautiful woman, thank you so much."

Tramlines will take place later this month after moving from its previous city centre location to Hillsborough Park.

Among the acts performing are Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Clean Bandit, Craig David's TS5 and De La Soul.