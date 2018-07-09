Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Jared O'Mara was suspended by the Labour Party in October

A Labour MP who was suspended over alleged misogynistic and homophobic comments said he hoped to restore the faith of his constituents.

Jared O'Mara was suspended in October over a series of online posts and claims he verbally abused a woman.

In his first comments since his suspension was lifted, he also said he was "ashamed of the man I was".

The Labour Party reinstated him on Tuesday saying he should attend training and be given a formal warning.

Responding to the decision, Mr O'Mara said: "I am pleased that this matter is now resolved and that I can focus my attention fully on representing the people of Sheffield Hallam as their Labour MP.

"I regret that this has impacted upon them and will work hard to restore the faith they put in me at last year's general election.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sophie Evans on Jared O'Mara comments: "I just thought wow, he is not a very nice man"

"I will also work hard with my party colleagues to build a more equal society for all. I hope they will see that I have changed and give me a second chance."

He also repeated his previous comments about how "lad culture" at the time of his comments had "normalised" prejudicial language.

He said: "I am ashamed of the man I was then."

Mr O'Mara was elected MP for Sheffield Hallam in June 2017.

In posts made on the Drowned in Sound music website in 2004, Mr O'Mara claimed singer Michelle McManus only won the television talent show Pop Idol "because she was fat".

He also said it would be funny if jazz musician Jamie Cullum was "sodomised with his own piano" and joked about having an orgy with members of Girls Aloud.

Mr O'Mara made no comment in relation to allegations made by Sophie Evans that he had made comments to her in March 2017 that "aren't broadcastable" and called her an "ugly bitch".