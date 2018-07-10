Rotherham abuse: Senior officers' roles investigated
- 10 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The police watchdog is investigating whether high-ranking officers failed to protect victims of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.
The actions of South Yorkshire Police's former senior command team are being looked into by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
A report in 2014 found the abuse of 1,400 children in the town over a 16-year period was ignored by agencies.
Some 33 officers are already being investigated over the scandal.