Image copyright PA Image caption The IOPC is investigating complaints into former and serving police officers into how they handled child sex abuse allegations

The police watchdog is investigating whether high-ranking officers failed to protect victims of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.

The actions of South Yorkshire Police's former senior command team are being looked into by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A report in 2014 found the abuse of 1,400 children in the town over a 16-year period was ignored by agencies.

Some 33 officers are already being investigated over the scandal.