More than 200,000 people have signed a petition calling for a bank holiday on Monday if England win the World Cup.

The petition was set up by Liam Betson, from Sheffield, after England's defeat to Belgium put the side into what was considered the easier side of the draw.

He said it had started out as a "laugh" but as support has grown he hoped it could become a reality.

Mr Betson, 26, said: "It would be great for England. It would be chance for people to really appreciate the win."

Image copyright Liam Betson Image caption The petition was set up by former RAF engineer Liam Betson (left)

England will play Croatia in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium later for a place in Sunday's World Cup Final.

The petition reads: "If England win the World Cup, the Monday should be made a bank holiday for 2018.

"We need this for all those supporting England as the next day will not be pleasant for all fans."

Asked if he feared jinxing the team's efforts to reach a first World Cup Final since 1966 he said: "I could end up being the loved man in England or I could be the most hated.

"You've got to remain positive.

"It would be nice to replace that '66 win.

"It's not going to be easy but, Harry Kane is on fire and we look like more of a team than we ever have done before in my lifetime.

"But, it's match by match, minute by minute and what will be, will be. We're always going to be proud of them no matter what comes of it."

According to the UK Government and Parliament Petitions website a petition which gains more than 100,000 signatures will be considered for a debate in Parliament.