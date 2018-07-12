Two men injured after shots fired in Sheffield
- 12 July 2018
Two men have been injured in a shooting in Sheffield.
Officers were called to Headford Grove, in the Broomhall area of the city, at about 01:20 BST on Thursday.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said two men, both aged 24, had been taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries.
A police cordon is in place while investigations are carried out. The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
