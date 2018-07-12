Image caption Emergency services were called to Headford Grove in the early hours of Thursday

Two men have been injured in a shooting in Sheffield.

Officers were called to Headford Grove, in the Broomhall area of the city, at about 01:20 BST on Thursday.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said two men, both aged 24, had been taken to hospital suffering from serious injuries.

A police cordon is in place while investigations are carried out. The force has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

