Bradley Onfroy and Josie Hollis drove to Jordan Hill's address with the intention of robbing him, police said

A man who stabbed a young father to death during a robbery at his home in Sheffield has been jailed for life.

Jordan Hill, 23, died shortly after the attack in the hallway of his flat in Southey Avenue on 23 March 2017.

Bradley Onfroy, 32, was found guilty of murder and robbery following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court. He was ordered to serve a minimum term of 33 years.

Josie Hollis, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery at a previous hearing and was jailed for 15 years.

The attack took place while Mr Hill's girlfriend was in the lounge and he died 45 minutes later.

Police found blood on Onfroy's watch and a pair of trainers, which DNA tests revealed was a match to Mr Hill.

Jordan Hill was found with stab wounds at a flat in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said Onfroy and Hollis, both of no fixed address, drove to Mr Hill's address at 21:30 GMT armed with a large kitchen knife and "knew he was likely to have money and drugs" at the flat.

"Onfroy climbed through the open downstairs window of Jordan's flat," Det Ch Insp Victoria Short said.

"He then went on to stab Jordan repeatedly, leaving him severely injured on the floor while he then ruthlessly went searching for money, and further threatened to kill Jordan's girlfriend if she didn't comply."

His family described Mr Hill, who has a young daughter, as a "much-loved, son, brother, grandson, nephew father and friend".

"He had everything to live for and has been taken from us far too soon," they said.