Image copyright Instagram Image caption Jack Coulson will be sentenced on Thursday after admitting possessing a document for terrorist purposes

A teenager with a previous conviction for making a pipe bomb in his Nazi memorabilia-filled bedroom has admitted a terror offence.

Jack Coulson was previously convicted of constructing an explosive device and given a youth rehabilitation order.

At Leeds Crown Court, the 19-year-old admitted possessing a document for terrorist purposes.

Coulson, of Mexborough, South Yorkshire, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Coulson admitted possessing The Big Book Of Mischief between 3 and 20 January.

The court was told the document contained information of a kind likely to be useful to a person looking to commit an act of terrorism.

During his previous trial, Coulson, who lived in Bradford and was 17 at the time, was not named after he was granted anonymity due to his age.

Coulson, who praised the killer of MP Jo Cox, was arrested after he put a photo of the pipe bomb online.

Image copyright North East CTU Image caption Police uncovered far-right and Nazi symbols in the teenager's bedroom

He was also associated with the "secretive neo-Nazi" organisation National Action, which is now a proscribed terror group, the court was told.

In the trial early last year, Coulson was found guilty of making explosives but acquitted of the preparation of terrorist acts.

Image copyright VK Image caption Jack Coulson at a previous National Action demonstration (front row second from right)

The teenager told the court he had never intended to use the pipe bomb, and was given a three-year youth rehabilitation order.

The pipe bomb was found in a drawer in his bedroom after police were alerted through suspicious messages on Snapchat.

Image caption Coulson posted a picture of MP-killer Thomas Mair on social media hailing him a "hero"

One of the messages was a cartoon-like image of a mosque being blown up along with the words: "It's time to enact retribution upon the Muslim filth."

The trial also heard the defendant's "perverted" views led to him celebrating the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox and proclaiming her murderer, Thomas Mair, as a hero.