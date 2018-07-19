Image copyright Instagram Image caption Jack Coulson pleaded guilty to possessing a document for terrorist purposes

A teenager who made a pipe bomb in his Nazi memorabilia-filled bedroom has been detained after admitting downloading a terrorist manual.

Jack Coulson was found guilty in 2017 of constructing an explosive device and given a youth rehabilitation order.

In a separate case on Monday, the 19-year-old admitted possessing a document or record for terror purposes.

Coulson, of Mexborough, was sent to youth custody for four years and eight months.

Image copyright North East CTU Image caption Police uncovered far-right and Nazi symbols in the teenager's bedroom

Prosecutors said he had downloaded The Big Book Of Mischief to his phone between 4 and 19 January after allegedly boasting about wanting to kill a female MP.

Leeds Crown Court heard how the 60-page manual provides information on the chemicals needed to build weapons, as well as practical advice on detonators, handguns and rockets.

Investigators also found Coulson had researched Timothy McVeigh, the American terrorist who carried out the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing which led to the deaths of 168 people.

Sentencing Coulson, Judge Marson QC said: "Time and time again you were a given a chance in relation to the previous offence.

"Help was repeatedly given, but you continued to breach the order that was given to you.

"You are unable to address the very real problems which you have in relation to your right-wing views."

Image copyright NECTU Image caption Coulson was sentenced to four years and eight months in a youth detention centre

David Temkin, prosecuting, said Coulson had "an active interest in far-right political views and violence", and during a police interview described Adolf Hitler as his "leader".

At his previous trial, jurors heard Coulson, who lived in Bradford at the time, had praised the killer of MP Jo Cox and was a member of the "secretive neo-Nazi" group National Action.

Det Supt Simon Atkinson, of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: "While no evidence was found to suggest Coulson was planning to act on this information, the combination of this material and his ideology is very concerning."