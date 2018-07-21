M1 breakdown driver 'had somewhere to be'
- 21 July 2018
A motorist left a broken-down car on a busy motorway carriageway because "they had somewhere to be".
The vehicle was abandoned in lane one of the southbound M1 between junctions 35 and 34 at about 11:00 BST.
Highways England took to Twitter to highlight the incident, saying: "Broken down car in lane 1. The owner abandoned it telling us they had just left it there as they had somewhere to be."
The car was removed and the carriageway reopened at about 11:45 BST.
M1 Southbound J35 to J34 - Broken down car in lane 1. The owner abandoned it telling us they had just left it there as they had somewhere to be. Delays heading towards #Meadowhall Recovery has been arranged by #TrafficOfficers - This will only be as far as the compound. pic.twitter.com/UfESLMMJ6V— Highways England (@HighwaysYORKS) July 21, 2018
