M1 breakdown driver 'had somewhere to be'

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The vehicle was abandoned on the southbound M1 between junctions 35 and 34

A motorist left a broken-down car on a busy motorway carriageway because "they had somewhere to be".

The vehicle was abandoned in lane one of the southbound M1 between junctions 35 and 34 at about 11:00 BST.

Highways England took to Twitter to highlight the incident, saying: "Broken down car in lane 1. The owner abandoned it telling us they had just left it there as they had somewhere to be."

The car was removed and the carriageway reopened at about 11:45 BST.