Wallet stolen in Mexborough fishing magnet mugging
- 31 July 2018
A mugger pushed a man in to a canal before pulling the victim's wallet out of the water with a fishing magnet.
South Yorkshire Police said the man, 31, was walking along the canal bank near Doncaster Road, Mexborough, on 13 July when he was attacked and robbed.
The victim was able to pull himself out of the water uninjured as his assailant fled in the direction of Denaby.
Police have released an e-fit of a man they want to speak to in connection with the robbery.
