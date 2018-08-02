Woman found dead in Sheffield house
- 2 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been found dead in a house in Sheffield.
Her body was found in a house in Archdale Close in the city after police were called about 12:30 BST, South Yorkshire officers said.
The victim has not been identified and a post-mortem examination has not yet taken place, the force said.
A cordon is in place and police are appealing for information. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.