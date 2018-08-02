Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Woman found dead in Sheffield house

  • 2 August 2018

A woman has been found dead in a house in Sheffield.

Her body was found in a house in Archdale Close in the city after police were called about 12:30 BST, South Yorkshire officers said.

The victim has not been identified and a post-mortem examination has not yet taken place, the force said.

A cordon is in place and police are appealing for information. Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in custody.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites