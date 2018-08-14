Image copyright Google Street View Image caption The care home specialises in providing care for people with dementia

Twenty-seven residents were told to leave their care home and find a new one within less than 24 hours due to concerns about safety failings.

Doncaster Council said it stepped in to move people out of Warneford House, which specialises in dementia care.

The council and Clinical Commissioning Groups had been monitoring standards and quality of care at the privately-owned home due to family concerns.

No-one from the home has been available for comment.

Residents were told on the afternoon of 3 August they "needed to be moved for their safety" and were allocated a social worker to help them choose alternative accommodation.

'Unprecedented situation'

The council said the decision was made with the knowledge of the home owners and residents had until the end of the day to move.

Karen Johnson, Doncaster Council's assistant director of adult social care and safeguarding, said: "This was an unprecedented situation and whilst we appreciate it has been a difficult time, the safety of our residents is of upmost concern."

The Care Quality Commission said it had been made aware of concerns at the home and had planned to carry out an inspection the week beginning the 6 August but then the council moved residents.

A spokesperson said: "CQC is currently reviewing evidence supplied by its partner agencies in order to determine whether any regulatory action is required in the interests of those using services."

Since 2017, Warneford House has been owned by a company called UK Medi-Care Associates Ltd, based in Dartford, Kent. UK Medi-Care Associates Ltd has also been contacted for a comment.

The home has been in operation since at least 2011.