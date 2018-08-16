Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Craig Preston's body was discovered by dog walkers near to the Woodhead Tunnel in August 2016

A man warned police four times he intended to "take matters into his own hands" before going on to commit murder, an investigation found.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir killed Craig Preston and dumped his body by the Woodhead Tunnels on 21 August 2016.

He rang South Yorkshire Police four times in the weeks before the attack, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found.

The watchdog's investigation concluded the force's actions were appropriate.

Bashir was jailed for 22 years in 2017 for his part in the murder.

The IOPC report said both men had threatened each other. It said Bashir contacted the force on the 6, 7, 13 and 15 August to report threats by Mr Preston, "stating that he planned to take matters into his own hands if no action was taken".

He was advised by a police constable and a detective sergeant not to contact Mr Preston.

Mr Preston was arrested on 13 August and told police Bashir had assaulted him. There was no further contact between the force and the men after 15 August, the report added.

Image caption Mohammed Shiraz Bashir and Leonie Mason were convicted of murder

Miranda Biddle, IOPC regional director said: "We have a very clear role in this case; to establish the facts - that there was evidence to suggest threats were made by both men - and to assess the police response.

"In this case we found the South Yorkshire Police's actions, in general, were appropriate and the officers involved had no case to answer."

Leonie Mason, 24, was also found guilty of murder and three boys were found guilty of manslaughter.