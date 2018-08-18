Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called to Langsett Walk on Tuesday

A 21-year-old man has died in hospital after being stabbed in an alleyway.

Emergency services were called to Langsett Walk in Sheffield just before 18:45 BST on Tuesday.

The victim was taken to hospital but died on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police said.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and has been released under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy, arrested on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, has been released on bail.