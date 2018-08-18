Man, 21, dies after stabbing in Sheffield alley
- 18 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 21-year-old man has died in hospital after being stabbed in an alleyway.
Emergency services were called to Langsett Walk in Sheffield just before 18:45 BST on Tuesday.
The victim was taken to hospital but died on Saturday, South Yorkshire Police said.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and has been released under investigation.
A 17-year-old boy, arrested on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, has been released on bail.