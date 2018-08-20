Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Kavan Brissett, 21, was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries

A 21-year-old man who was stabbed in an alleyway in Sheffield and died four days later has been named.

Kavan Brissett was taken to hospital after he was attacked on Tuesday evening in an alley off Langsett Walk in Upperthorpe.

He died from his injuries on Saturday morning, police said.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Brissett died from a stab wound to the chest. Police urged anyone with information to come forward.

Read more Yorkshire stories

An 18-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and has been released under investigation.

Two boys, aged 17 and 16, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob and remain in police custody.

A 17-year-old boy, arrested on Friday for the same offence, has been released on bail.