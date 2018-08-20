Image copyright Allan Ogle Image caption Allan Ogle's video of his son Harrison playing football has been watched more than one million times

A father said he was "amazed" after more than a million people, including a host of famous footballers, watched a video of his son's goalkeeping debut.

England's Nick Pope, West Ham's Lucas Fabianski and ex-Arsenal goalie David Seaman were among those to see the video of nine-year-old Harrison Ogle.

Harrison's side lost 11-0, but his dad Allan uploaded footage of some of his saves in a bid to cheer him up.

Mr Ogle said he had been "overwhelmed" by the response.

Since the video of Harrison playing for under 11 Sheffield-side MDS Beighton Falcons was posted on Twitter it has been re-tweeted more than 9,000 and attracted about 2,500 comments.

Image copyright Allan Ogle Image caption Mr Ogle said he had been amazed by the support for his son Harrison

Neville Southall wrote, "Well done. Top Keeper. Love your goalkeeping"; while Nick Pope said, "Brave as a lion and kicks it a mile. Keep up the good work Harrison."

Messages of support were also posted by ex-England goalkeeper Ray Clemence, Chris Kirkland, Vito Mannone and Bryan Gunn.

Mr Ogle, from Chesterfield, said he had had messages from people as far away as Mexico, Canada and India.

He said Harrison had also been offered a pair of goalkeeping gloves with his name on and a chance to watch a goalkeeping session at Manchester City.

Despite the attention from some of the world's finest goalkeepers there were only two players Grimsby Town supporter Harrison wanted to hear from, said his dad.

He said: "I was telling him there were thousands of people talking about him on Twitter, including players, but there were only two players he was interested in, [Grimsby Town's] James McKeown, and Mo Salah.

"I suppose I thought it would be nice to get a few message from people, but I've been overwhelmed with the response.

"I just wanted to get the message over to him to enjoy playing no matter what the result."