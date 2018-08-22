Image copyright Google Street View Image caption At the time of the inspection 36 people were at the privately run care home

A care home where residents' medicines were not administered or stored correctly has been put into special measures after being deemed unsafe.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found Ernelesthorp Manor and Lodge in Doncaster to be inadequate during an inspection in July.

The watchdog said the company's registration could be cancelled if the standard or service failed to improve.

Doncaster Council said it was working with the owners to make improvements.

Inspectors said the provider had "failed to make or sustain sufficient improvements" following the previous visit in June last year.

They found three breaches of the Health and Social Care Act including a failure to ensure the safe management of medicines.

'Forgetful' staff

Officials noted there were gaps in residents' medication administration records and said items such as eye ointments, which should be discarded after four weeks of opening, did not have a date of opening on the tube.

One resident who spoke to inspectors said staff did not always apply their treatment cream "because sometimes they [the staff] can sometimes forget".

The home's medicine room was said not to be secure which was also considered to be a breach of the act.

The report noted a series of other failings, including in relation to a resident who had fallen "seven times since May 2018" where "no action had been taken to minimise the risk and no referral made to healthcare professionals".

Staff were praised for being "kind and caring" but officials said they did not "always recognise when people needed support".

Damian Allen, director of people at Doncaster Council, said: "The independent home's management and owners are working with the CQC and Doncaster Council to make necessary improvements."

Registered manager Irene Widdowson did not wish to comment.