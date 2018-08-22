Image copyright Family photo Image caption Sami Al-Saroori died in hospital after being stabbed in the chest

A judge has called for an end to the "slaughter on our streets" after jailing a man for 27 years for stabbing a young father to death.

Paul Watson QC said knife crime in the UK had reached "epidemic proportions".

He spoke out as he sentenced Khalid Mokadeh, 22, for the killing of Sami Al-Saroori, 31, in Sheffield, in 2017.

Mokadeh, of The Oval, Sheffield, had denied murder but was found guilty of manslaughter due to a loss of self control.

Mokadeh, who also pleaded guilty to two counts of wounding with intent and three charges of possession of a bladed article, was jailed for 27 years with an extended licence period of three years.

Passing sentence at Sheffield Crown Court, Judge Watson said: "Knife crime, not just in this city but across the country, has reached epidemic proportions.

"Almost daily we read of young lives being lost to the mindless violence of those who carry knives whilst out on the street.

"Husbands, sons, fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters never to return to their families and loved ones because they have fallen victim to the plague of knife crime.

"Unsurprisingly, sentencing in cases involving the use of knives, particularly in fatal cases has increased to reflect the genuine concern in society at the spread of crime involving the use of knives.

"The public are rightly anxious that if the courts do not take knife crime seriously the epidemic will only spread .

"There would be justifiable outrage if a case such as this was not met with the most condign punishment.

"Somehow, this slaughter on our streets has to stop."

Mr Al-Saroori was stabbed in the heart outside a flat in Wensley Gardens on 9 September and died the next day.

The court heard Mokadeh believed Mr Al-Saroori had ordered a shooting in June of the same year in which he was shot in the leg with a sawn-off shotgun.

Mr Al-Saroori's wife Martina Dalton told the court Mokadeh had "ruined" the lives of her and her seven-year-old daughter Amelia.

"Khalid Mokadeh needs to understand what he has done to my daughter. She is desperate for her 'Baba' and Mokadeh has taken this away from her," she said.

"The three of use used to laugh together and have fun. We can't do that anymore."

Mokadeh had told the court during his trial earlier this year that following the shooting he had become afraid of further violence by Mr Al-Saroori.

The court heard the two men had been at a party in Wensley Gardens on the night of the fatal stabbing.

Mokadeh said that as he left the party Mr Al-Saroori had gripped his arm and, in fear, he had swung at him with the knife in self defence and had not intended to kill him.

Mokadeh was also sentenced for stabbing Mr Al-Saroori's younger brother Mohammed in March 2017 and for stabbing a third man, Fathi Dahir, in a seemingly unrelated incident in May 2017.

Speaking outside court, Det Ch Insp Steve Whittaker said: "Mokadeh is an extremely dangerous and remorseless man who carried out unprovoked attacks that ultimately lead to the loss of a life."