Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jill Hibberd was found with multiple stab wounds in the living room of a house in Wombwell

A 22-year-old has been charged with helping a man accused of knifing a pensioner to death in her own home.

The body of Jill Hibberd, 73, was found with multiple stab wounds at a house in Roy Kilner Road in Wombwell, near Barnsley, on 31 May.

Andrew Ashby, 22, of Woolgreaves Avenue, Wakefield has been charged with assisting an offender in connection with her death.

He was bailed to appear at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on 12 September.

Lee Trevor Fueloep, 40, of Willow Garth in Wombwell, was previously charged with murder, theft and burglary and is currently on remand.