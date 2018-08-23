Sheffield & South Yorkshire

HMP Lindholme Prison officer remanded over drugs charge

  • 23 August 2018
Lindholm Prison Image copyright Press Association
Image caption Police were called to HMP Lindholm after Ms Sked, who worked there, was stopped by officials

A prison officer has been remanded in custody charged with trying to bring drugs into a jail.

Victoria Sked, 26, of Station Road, Stainforth, near Doncaster, has been charged with conveying Class B drugs into HMP Lindholme in South Yorkshire.

Ms Sked was also charged with bringing a prohibited article intending it to go to a prisoner.

Police were called to the prison after Ms Sked was stopped and a search found mobile phones and suspected drugs.

She was remanded into custody by Doncaster Magistrates' Court and will next appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 19 September.

