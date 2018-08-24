Arrest over sex attacks on elderly women in Walkley
- 24 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man posing as a council official tricked his way into two elderly women's homes and sexually assaulted them, police said.
The victims, aged in their 80s, were targeted at their homes in Walkley, Sheffield.
Police said the attacks happened on 7 and 21 August and on one occasion cash was stolen.
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and conspiracy to commit burglary.
Two other men, aged 48 and 49, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.