Image copyright Sheffield Chamber of Commerce Image caption Police described the offences as "incredibly serious"

A man posing as a council official tricked his way into two elderly women's homes and sexually assaulted them, police said.

The victims, aged in their 80s, were targeted at their homes in Walkley, Sheffield.

Police said the attacks happened on 7 and 21 August and on one occasion cash was stolen.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Two other men, aged 48 and 49, have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.