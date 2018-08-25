A man has been charged with a number of sexual assaults against elderly women in Sheffield.

Abraham Price, 27, of Mill Lane, Brigg, North Lincolnshire will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

South Yorkshire Police said the alleged victims, aged in their 80s, were targeted earlier this month at their homes in the Walkley area of the city.

Mr Price is also accused of burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

Two other men, aged 48 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.