Image copyright PA Image caption Fire service chiefs say incidents involving overweight patients have doubled in two years

Firefighters in South Yorkshire are to be trained and equipped to deal with rescues involving obese people.

The training comes after a surge in incidents, including one where five crew members ended up hurt during the same call-out.

Fire service chiefs say incidents involving obese people have doubled in two years.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called to 77 bariatric rescues in the last year.

In one "particularly challenging bariatric incident", five crew members were injured, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority has been told the brigade is drawing up a business case to improve resources, training and supervision "during these types of incidents".

Head of emergency response, Tony Carlin said: "We're attending more incidents involving bariatric patients, both because of societal changes and the fact that our crews now respond to a wider range of incidents, such as calls to help the ambulance service gain access to certain properties.

"This training and equipment will enhance our ability to respond quickly and effectively, not just to known bariatric casualties, but to all circumstances where lifting a casualty may prove difficult."