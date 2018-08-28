Image copyright Denise Marshall Image caption One resident said around 20 swans had died over the last few weeks

About 20 swans have been found dead at a beauty spot over the last few weeks.

One person described the scene as "looking like a horror movie" after more birds died at Lakeside in Doncaster over the bank holiday weekend.

Denise Marshall said she had seen children and animals playing in the water and was worried they could become ill.

Doncaster Council said it was aware of the deaths.

"It's just awful," said Ms Marshall.

"I've been told by two women who live here that this has been going on for five weeks."

The BBC has asked Doncaster Council for more details about the deaths.