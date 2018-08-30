Image copyright Richard Cadey/BBC Image caption Hayley Swinson-Jones (right) said she went into "supermum mode" to tackle Doncaster Council

A severely disabled boy and his family have been left waiting four years for a specially adapted home to live in because of "council failings".

Joel Swinson-Jones, eight, is doubly incontinent, cannot walk and must be lifted by his parents to be moved.

A Local Government Ombudsman (LGO) inquiry also found a delay to make changes to a Doncaster Council-owned home had caused significant distress.

The authority apologised and said the adaptations would be put in place.

Mum Hayley-Swinson Jones said: "I'm not a campaigner, just a very angry mum.

The family was first assessed by the council in 2014 as needing help with housing and were placed on its accessible housing register.

'More dignity'

Their previous privately rented house had a problem with damp and was unsuitable for Joel's needs.

The LGO said the authority had refused to adapt that property as the family did not have a five-year tenancy.

They moved into the council property in August 2017 but Joel's bedroom was too small to store the equipment needed to look after him and downstairs bathing facilities were not adequate.

The ombudsman report noted there was no hoist for transfers, meaning his parents have had to continue lifting him several times a day.

Despite assessments being carried out on what adaptations were needed, the family are still waiting for work to start.

Ms Swinson-Jones added: "I went into supermum mode and want life easier for Joel with more dignity."

Damian Allen, the council's Director of People, said: "It is clear from the ombudsman report that the council has failed this family and we fully accept the conclusions and recommendations identified in the report.

"We are also checking that any other families currently waiting for adaptations have the right action plans in place so these issues do not happen again."