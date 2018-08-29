Image copyright Sheaf Graphics Image caption Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Alan Billings said Peterborough City Council's actions were "scandalous"

A council's decision to house four "vulnerable" families in a hotel without telling police has been branded "scandalous" by South Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Dr Alan Billings slammed Peterborough City Council after officers linked a rise in callouts to a Travelodge in Doncaster to the authority's actions.

Details emerged at a meeting of the Public Accountability Board.

A council spokesman said it had not anticipated needing police support.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that Deputy Chief Constable of South Yorkshire Police Mark Roberts had spoken out about the incidents on Tuesday.

He told the meeting an investigation into the spike in demand revealed Peterborough City Council had begun using the hotel to accommodate families with problems because of local accommodation shortages.

Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts said the practice "cannot continue"

He said: "Peterborough Council were telling people they had picked a Travelodge in South Yorkshire. There was no communication with us.

"We raised it with the local authority but they had not been approached by Peterborough.

"It is not fair to the vulnerable person, who is given a train ticket and pointed north.

"It is not fair on staff in the Travelodge. It is not fair on other residents. It is not fair on our staff."

Dr Billings said to Mr Roberts: "It is scandalous what you have described. I assume other councils are doing similar things?"

Mr Roberts said: "It is something we are now aware of. It is a stunt which is out there."

Speaking after the meeting he added: "It's a practice which cannot continue and we are working hard to ensure this is brought to an end."

Mr Roberts told the meeting the four families in question had now been moved back to Peterborough.

Peterborough City Council's cabinet member for housing, Peter Hiller, admitted the council "could have worked closer" with Doncaster Council and the police.

He said: "At the time - following assessment with the families - we did not anticipate any support from authorities in Doncaster was needed. If we had concerns we would have raised them."