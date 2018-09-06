Image copyright BBC/UK Parliament Image caption MEP Catherine Bearder and MP Sir Ed Davey have called for six-year-old Mohamed to be "reunited with his worried mother"

A six-year-old boy has been left stranded and "stateless" in Belgium after he was denied permission to board a flight home, politicians have said.

Mohamed Barrak Diallo, who was born in Leeds, had his passport rejected by the Belgian authorities as he attempted to head home.

An MEP and MP have written a joint letter to the Home Secretary calling for the boy's "imperative" return.

The Home Office said Mohamed's passport had been revoked as it was not valid.

A spokeswoman added: "The Immigration Minister has asked officials to urgently look into all available options in this case to reunite Mohamed with his mother."

MEP Catherine Bearder and MP Sir Ed Davey said Mohamed, who is due to start school in Sheffield on Monday, was returning from a summer holiday visiting family friends in Brussels.

In the letter, which the MEP posted on her Twitter account, the pair said the boy was "currently stateless and stuck" in the Belgian capital.

The politicians said: "All that matters is that we get a frightened six-year-old back to his mother."

Image copyright Catherine Bearder & Ed Davey Image caption The letter was posted on social media

The Home Office said Mohamed's mother Hawa Keita, who is originally from Guinea but now lives in Sheffield, was told by the Passport Office in March her son's passport "was no longer valid".

But Ms Keita "insists she never received a registered letter by courier or by email", the politicians continued.

Urging Sajid Javid for his "personal intervention", they said: "We feel it is imperative to get this child on a flight to Manchester right away."

"Whatever error has been made on whoever's side, we must bring this child home now and reunite him with his worried mother," the MP and MEP added.

A Home Office spokeswoman said Mohamed was only entitled to British citizenship through his mother or her husband, but neither were settled in the UK when he was born.

"We understand that despite this Mohamed was taken out of the UK in July and last Sunday was unable to re-enter as he did not hold a valid passport," she added.