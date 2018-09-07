'Erratic driver' watching pornography when stopped in Doncaster
- 7 September 2018
A man stopped by police for driving erratically was watching pornography on his phone.
South Yorkshire Police said the vehicle was pulled over in Doncaster earlier.
Officers reported the driver having his phone "propped against the speedo, streaming a video from the internet of an adult nature".
"Which means the driver would have been watching this whilst driving... words escape us," the force posted on Facebook.
Seized today for no insurance in Doncaster, no 3rd party extension. Officer then discovered phone positioned on dash playing 'adult material' on video whilst he was driving. Words fail us. Reported pic.twitter.com/p9w73QRuoO— SYP Ops Support (@SYPOperations) September 7, 2018
Police said the car was seized and the driver was reported for a number of offences, including having no insurance.