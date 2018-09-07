Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption South Yorkshire Police said the driver was streaming an "adult" video when he was pulled over.

A man stopped by police for driving erratically was watching pornography on his phone.

South Yorkshire Police said the vehicle was pulled over in Doncaster earlier.

Officers reported the driver having his phone "propped against the speedo, streaming a video from the internet of an adult nature".

"Which means the driver would have been watching this whilst driving... words escape us," the force posted on Facebook.

Police said the car was seized and the driver was reported for a number of offences, including having no insurance.