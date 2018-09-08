Image caption An area in the town centre has been cordoned off by police

A person has been arrested after a man was stabbed in a town centre.

Police received reports of an individual in Barnsley town centre with a knife at about 08:20 BST.

The man suffered minor injuries and the individual was arrested. South Yorkshire Police have not confirmed the gender of the arrested person.

The force said said an investigation was under way to establish "whether this is an isolated incident and whether the individual acted alone".

There is a "high visibility police presence" in the town centre and officers have asked people to remain vigilant.

No other injuries have been reported to the force.

Police cordons are in place and there has been activity around a bin inside a cordon in Peel Square near Supernews newsagent.

A number of shops closed while the "serious incident" was dealt with by police.

Hannah Fuller, 24, a member of staff at the Subway sandwich shop at the Barnsley Interchange, said officers had arrived at the bus and train station at about 08:00.

She said officers rushed towards the railway platform and added: "We had to close for an hour, Peel Street was closed. The police haven't told us anything."

A man who works in a shop in Barnsley Interchange, who did not want to be named, said he saw police "running through the bus station".

A Travel South Yorkshire spokesperson said the station was open as usual and there were no reported delays to trains or coaches.