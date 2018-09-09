Image caption An area of the town centre was cordoned off by police

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police received multiple calls at about 08:20 BST on Saturday after a man suffered minor injuries.

Ayaan Ali, of Isleworth, west London, has also been charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon and remanded in custody.

She is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Monday.